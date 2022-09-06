D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VFVA. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 78.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 271,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VFVA stock opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.