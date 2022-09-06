D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,369 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.