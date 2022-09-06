D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,425 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

MAR stock opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

