D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 166 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $68,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $189.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.26. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.77 and a 52-week high of $249.46.

