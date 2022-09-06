D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 248 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 474.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,586,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 131,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $236.80.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $368,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.29.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Articles

