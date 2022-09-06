D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 38 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Humana were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $484.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.39.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

