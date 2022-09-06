D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 543 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

ONTO opened at $67.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.36. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

