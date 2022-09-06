D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,636 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 220,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE AA opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

