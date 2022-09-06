D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

