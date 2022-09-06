D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,440 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR stock opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

