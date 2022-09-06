D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in F5 were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays cut their target price on shares of F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $195,094.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,082.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.63.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

