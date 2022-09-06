Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equifax were worth $13,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,513,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average of $206.94.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.