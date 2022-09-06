Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Position Lessened by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

