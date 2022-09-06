First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.88.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, with a total value of $39,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at $35,160,400.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Stephens upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Hovde Group cut their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

