First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Position Decreased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,733 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,746 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of First Solar worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $197,428,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $46,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,906 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $20,724,000 after buying an additional 177,482 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690,424 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,221,000 after buying an additional 167,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.46.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

