First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $37.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

