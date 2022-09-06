FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 27.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period.

FCN opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.35 and a 200-day moving average of $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

