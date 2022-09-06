Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Graco worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,137,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Graco by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 520,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Graco by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,949 shares of company stock worth $3,936,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

