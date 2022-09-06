GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after purchasing an additional 929,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,097,000 after purchasing an additional 233,065 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,830,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,424,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,642,000 after purchasing an additional 942,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE GXO opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GXO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

