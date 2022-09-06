GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.16. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

