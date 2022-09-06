Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,186 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,486 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Halliburton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 332,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 52,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

