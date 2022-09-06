Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,705 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after buying an additional 412,957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after buying an additional 105,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 740.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 98,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.64.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.