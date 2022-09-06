Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,576 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $363.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

