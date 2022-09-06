Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.84 Million Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.19% of ePlus worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.20.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

