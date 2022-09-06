Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.78 Million in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Duck Creek Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,952,000 after purchasing an additional 465,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 285,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 197,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 173,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

DCT stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -147.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

