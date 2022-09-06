Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.84 Million in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of National Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in National Instruments by 52.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in National Instruments by 9.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,484,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,276,000 after buying an additional 126,734 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $207,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $438,050 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.59%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

