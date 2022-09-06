Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 199,928 Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 515.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,928 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.50% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 174,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,343 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 558.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 165,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Down 0.1 %

IEA stock opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $689.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 387.42%. The firm had revenue of $680.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

