Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,099 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 23,791 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.13% of Canadian Solar worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,664 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,528 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares in the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Canadian Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.