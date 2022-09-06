Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Lease by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Air Lease by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 150,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Lease by 4,114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.81. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -64.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.