Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hercules Capital worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

HTGC stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.87%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,272.84%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

