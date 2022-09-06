HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 711.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after buying an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $17,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 531.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,219,000 after buying an additional 373,150 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $18,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.59. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra boosted their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

