HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

