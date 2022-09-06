HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $227.74 on Tuesday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.75.

About iShares Transportation Average ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

