HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 53.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

