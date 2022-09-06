HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 11,204 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Runway Growth Finance worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $826,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $83,870. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Runway Growth Finance Stock Down 0.4 %

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

RWAY stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $495.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 155.29%.

Runway Growth Finance Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

