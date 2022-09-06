HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,400 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Grid Company Profile

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

