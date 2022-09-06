HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of YETI worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of YETI by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 149,572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of YETI by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,215,000 after purchasing an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $35.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.92 million. YETI had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

