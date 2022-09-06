HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $448.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.