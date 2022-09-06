HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,362 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,877,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 153.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,730,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $162.04.

