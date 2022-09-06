Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Price Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.92. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Stories

