Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,856 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Installed Building Products worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after buying an additional 30,346 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $89.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBP. Zelman & Associates downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

Insider Activity

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

