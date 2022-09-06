International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 27,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE IFF opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $105.38 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.40%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.