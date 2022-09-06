Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 118,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

