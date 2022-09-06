Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $63.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

