iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,801 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,754 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,645,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 2,964,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 374,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.72.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 48.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

