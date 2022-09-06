Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $350,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,933 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.23. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

