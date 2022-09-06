iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $307.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.19. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $284.31 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

