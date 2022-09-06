iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,561 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

