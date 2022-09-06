iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

