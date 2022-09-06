ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Capital International Investors grew its position in ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,349,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,934,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1,490.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,970,000 after acquiring an additional 236,371 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

